Rihanna’s Baby Is Named RZA, A$AP Rocky Confirms

May 13, 2023

Earlier in the week, a few celebrity news outlets got a hold of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s first baby’s birth certificate, which revealed the now-one-year-old’s name: RZA Athelston Mayers. RZA is also the performing name of Wu-Tang Clan founding member Robert Fitzgerald Diggs. Today, Rocky has confirmed that their first child’s name is in fact RZA. Posting to Instagram, Rocky wrote a birthday note to his son: “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN ” HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA.”

Rocky (who is currently expecting baby number two with Rihanna) is also named for hip-hop royalty — in 2011 he spoke about how he and his sister Erika were named after Long Island hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim. (Rocky’s real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers.) Check out Rocky’s tribute to his son below.

