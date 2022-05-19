Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Baby Is Here

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby is here. As TMZ reports, Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13 in Los Angeles. The couple has not publicly announced the baby’s arrival yet.

Rihanna revealed she was pregnant back in January with some photos of her walking with Rocky around Harlem. She’s been seen in public a whole lot since then, sporting maternity clothes that got her a whole piece in The New York Times‘ style section.

A couple weeks ago, Rihanna was featured in the music video for “D.M.B,” A$AP Rocky’s new single.

Congrats, Rihanna (and A$AP Rocky)!