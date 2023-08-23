Jacques Greene & Nosaj Thing – “Too Close” (Feat. Ouri)

Jacques Greene & Nosaj Thing – “Too Close” (Feat. Ouri)

Back in February, Canadian DJ Jacques Greene released “Believe,” a track that followed a collab with Bonobo called “Fold.” Both of those came after last year’s EP Fantasy. Now he’s teaming up with Nosaj Thing, who just wrapped up a string of European dates and a production credit on Tinashe’s last single, “Talk To Me Nice.” Together, Greene and Nosaj Thing have released “Too Close” featuring Parisian-born Ouri.

“In my mind, the context of this record is ʻwhat if a trip-hop record was played at 45. Thereʼs a hazy moodiness and the breaks donʼt really feel like the run-of-the-mill nu-breaks of Bandcamp,” Greene says of “Too Close.”

Listen below.

