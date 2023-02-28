Around this time last year, Canadian DJ Jacques Greene released a new EP, Fantasy. Since then, he’s teamed up with Bonobo on “Fold,” and today he’s back with new song “Believe,” which has a video directed by Cameron Morse. Of “Believe,” which is his first official release since the Fantasy EP, Greene says: “Channeling the feeling of a year spent back in the real world. Fresh energy and bright colors. Fun for the sake of it.”

Listen to and watch “Believe” below.

TOUR DATES:

03/10 – London, UK @ Ton Of Brix

03/12 – Berlin, DE @ Panorama Bar

03/17 – Porto, PT @ Plano B

03/18 – Brussels, BE @La Botanique

“Believe” is out now via LuckyMe.