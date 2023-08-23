We’re a few weeks out from the release of the burly Sydney punk band C.O.F.F.I.N.’s new album Australia Stops. Following early singles “Cut You Off” and “Give Me A Bite,” they’ve got one more advance track out today. “Factory Man” has big Motörhead energy, though it occasionally slows down to regather itself before raging back to life with wild-eyed guttural barking and bluesy, hard-charging guitar action.

Singer and drummer Ben Portnoy has this to say:

The song is loosely based around a close friendship my mum had with a really talented artist. He was not able to support his family on art alone and would do FIFO work in the WA mines to fill out the funds. On one such stint, a cherry picker he was on malfunctioned and he was crushed, losing his life. This song ruminates on the idea of being lost and defeated by things that shouldn’t define you in the first place.

Listen below.

Australia Stops is out 9/15 on Goner.