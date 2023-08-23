Next month, Patio are releasing their second album, Collection, their follow-up to 2019’s Essentials that landed the trio among our Best New Bands Of 2019. They’ve shared two singles from it so far, “En Plein Air” and “Sixpence,” and today they’re back with “Relics,” which alternates between spidery and spiking. Relics is a dark love song — and cautionary tale — about grief, sacrifice, and generational trauma,” the band shared. “How much of yourself do you lose when you fall for someone else? And how much is in your control vs. pre-determined by destiny?” Listen below.

Collection is out 9/22 via Fire Talk Records.