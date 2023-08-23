Last year, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died suddenly at the age of 50. Ever since then, Hawkins’ friend and bandmate Dave Grohl has been paying Hawkins constant tribute, even as his band has resumed business. Taylor’s teenage son Shane Hawkins joined Foo Fighters to perform “My Hero” at last year’s Wembley Stadium tribute concert, and he also did “I’ll Stick Around” with the band when they headlined the Boston Calling Festival earlier this summer. This week, Grohl and Shane Hawkins joined Taylor Hawkins’ side project Chevy Metal to play a set of classic-rock covers at Harley’s Valley Bowl, a bowling alley in Simi Valley, California.

On Monday night, Shane Hawkins and Dave Grohl led Chevy Metal through a whole set of covers at the bowling alley’s Rock N Roll Pizza Bar. This wasn’t a mournful occasion. Instead, the band played charged-up party songs from bands like Van Halen, Queen, the Kinks, Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, and Spinal Tap. They had a few guests, too.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith joined Chevy Metal for their show-closing version of AC/DC’s “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap,” while Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction sat in on Queen’s “Tie Your Mother Down” and David Bowie’s “Moonage Daydream.” Do all the drummers from iconic ’90s alt-rock bands have a group chat or something? And do they all hang out with former David Lee Roth drummer Gregg Bissonette? Because he joined Chevy Metal for a few songs, too. Watch a bunch of videos from the show below.