Over the past few years, the Maryland R&B singer Brent Faiyaz has developed a personal aesthetic — adventurous, psychedelic, smoothly self-destructive — and quietly become a big star. Last year, Faiyaz released the gross but excellent album Wasteland, which debuted at #2 and hung around the top 10 for a long time. That record spun off a couple of platinum singles, including the Tyler, The Creator collab “Gravity.” Now, Faiyaz has a new single out in the world.

Brent Faiyaz recorded his new track “Moment Of Your Life” with one of his Def Jam labelmates, the former Disney star Coco Jones. This track isn’t anywhere near as heady as some of the stuff that Faiyaz was doing on Wasteland. Instead, it’s a relatively normal duet about attraction, with Faiyaz and Jones circling each other and showing some real chemistry. Check it out below.