Little Dragon — "Playground" (Steve Lacy Cover)

August 28, 2023 By Rachel Brodsky

Last month, Sweden’s Little Dragon released their seventh studio album, Slugs Of Love, featuring collaborations with JID and Damon Albarn, as well as the singles “Kenneth,” “Gold,” “Tumbling Dice,” and the title track. Little Dragon are currently touring through Sweden, Norway, Denmark, London, and other European cities. Recently, however, Little Dragon stopped by SiriusXM to perform a cover of Steve Lacy’s “Playground,” which appeared on Lacy’s 2019 debut solo album Apollo XXI. Watch Little Dragon’s cover of “Playground” below.

Slugs Of Love is out now on Ninja Tune.

