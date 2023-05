At the beginning of July, Little Dragon are releasing a new album, Slugs Of Love, the Swedish pop group’s follow-up to 2020’s New Me, Same Us. They’ve shared “Kenneth” and the title track from it so far, and today they’re back with new single “Gold,” a groovy track that the band describes as “a reflection on the riches that money can’t buy.” Check it out below.

Slugs Of Love is out 7/7 via Ninja Tune.