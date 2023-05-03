Last month, Little Dragon, the Swedish band who don’t fit into any easy genre categories, released a single called “Slugs Of Love.” At the time, they presented it as a one-off single, but it’s not. Instead, it’s the title track of the new Little Dragon LP. Slugs Of Love, Little Dragon’s follow-up to last year’s Opening The Door EP, is coming out this summer, and they’ve got a new single today.

Little Dragon recorded Slugs Of Love in their studio in Gothenburg, and it features the Damon Albarn collab “Glow,” as well as “Stay,” the song with Atlanta rapper JID that Little Dragon released last year. On new single “Kenneth,” the group rides a funky, itchy bassline in the the netherworld where indie-pop, dance, and R&B all intersect. Here’s what the band says about the new LP:

We’ve been exploring different ways to collaborate and communicate. Dissolving patterns and making new ones. Nurturing our ability to curiously press down keys, to bang — sometimes hard sometimes gently — on different things, strumming strings, recording sounds and investigating the limits for how much or little a sound can be tweaked… Together, we have developed, replayed, danced to, cried, and laughed to this music as it has evolved forwards, backwards, sideways, and all around, but now finally as a complete masterpiece… This feels like our finest work yet. We are very proud.

Below, check out the Unlimited Time Only-directed “Kenneth” video and the Slugs Of Love tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Amöban”

02 “Frisco”

03 “Slugs Of Love”

04 “Disco Dangerous”

05 “Lily’s Call”

06 “Stay” (Feat. JID)

07 “Gold”

08 “Kenneth”

09 “Glow” (Feat. Damon Albarn)

10 “Tumbling Dice”

11 “Easy Falling”

Slugs Of Love is out 7/7 on Ninja Tune.