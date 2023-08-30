Haim Say They “May Or May Not Have Been” In The Studio With Jai Paul While Recording New Album

Haim recently stopped by Lauren Laverne’s show on BBC Radio 6 while they were in the UK performing at the All Points East festival. They picked out some songs to play and talked about the upcoming 10th anniversary of their debut album Days Are Gone. And around the 1hr21m mark in the show, Laverne asked them about future plans and their next album. “We’ve been working with some cool people,” one of them said, with the others chiming in: “We played Jai Paul earlier, we might’ve been in the studio with him.” “We may or may not have been,” another added. “Cannot confirm or deny,” etc.

Haim’s most recent album Women In Music Pt. III came out in 2020. Since then, they’ve played a bunch of shows — including as openers for Taylor Swift — and they released a couple of stray songs: “Lost Track” and the recent Barbie soundtrack contribution “Home.”

“Every album we get more and more confident,” Haim said on Laverne’s show. “It feels very much that way in the studio, we know what we like and we want to do. We want to make an album we can play live and hopefully a global pandemic doesn’t happen this time around.”

Jai Paul performed live for the first time at Coachella earlier this year, and followed that up with his first-ever headline shows, with more scheduled for this fall.