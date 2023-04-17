Jai Paul Announces First-Ever Headline Shows

Jai Paul made his long-awaited debut performance at Coachella over the weekend, a decade after the legendary leaked demos collection that eventually became the official release Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones). Now the feverishly beloved cult artist has announced his first slate of non-festival performances.

Later this month, not long after his second Coachella performance next week, Paul will play a pair of gigs in NYC, first at the Knockdown Center in Queens and then at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn. A couple weeks after that, he’ll return to the UK for two nights at London’s Outernet. Check out the dates below and register for the chance to buy tickets here. Hopefully it will be easier than scoring a copy of Bait Ones on vinyl, but I doubt it.

TOUR DATES:

04/25 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

04/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/09 – London, UK @ HERE @ Outernet

05/10 – London, UK @ HERE @ Outernet