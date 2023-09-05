Stream Tirzah’s New Album trip9love…?

Stream Tirzah’s New Album trip9love…?

New Music September 5, 2023 8:16 AM By Chris DeVille

Last week, while announcing rare North American tour dates, the experimental pop artist Tirzah broke the news that she had a new album out this week. Today, we’ve gotten that LP three days earlier than expected.

The follow-up to 2021’s Colourgrade is called trip9love…? It’s once again produced by Tirzah’s longtime collaborator Mica Levi, written and recorded at their respective homes and around South East London and Kent. According to a press release, “The tracks were built using piano loops on top of one beat, distortion added, then romantic vocal toplines. Poems center on themes of love, both real and imagined. The world the record finds space in is a lazy club fantasy zone.”

Stream trip9love…? in full below.

trip9love…? is out now on Domino.

