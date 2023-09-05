In a couple weeks, Another Michael are releasing a new album, Wishes To Fulfill, their first of two new full-lengths, with the second to follow early next year. They’ve shared “Angel” and “Candle” from it already, and today they’re back with another single, “Common Ground.” Here’s what Michael Doherty had to say about the track:

‘Common Ground’ sorta paints a vintage picture of America and that ‘dream’ that is promised to be served alongside it. The tune itself was organically born out of free time in the studio, with it being initially worked out live as band during some downtime. We demoed it as a distorted rock song, but sat on it for a bit before re-recording the track at a later date to imbue the tune with the easy breezy, lighter energy we felt it called for. It’s a critical adventure across the land, observing oneself and others as everyone tries to get along and make it through the day, week, month, and year.

Wishes To Fulfill is out 9/22 via Run For Cover.