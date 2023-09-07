Church Girls – “Nightmare Nights”
Philly melodic rippers Church Girls haven’t released an LP since 2021’s Still Blooms. Last year, they shared April’s “Telepathic Mind” and October’s “I Hate This House.” Today, Church Girls have announced a forthcoming EP, Nightmare Nights, coming in October. They’re also sharing a delightfully energetic, chanting title track, which is mixed by Adam Cichocki.
“‘Nightmare Nights’ is about feeling jerked around in a relationship, especially when you’re too young to stand up for yourself,” vocalist Mariel Beaumont says. “Our guitarist Mitchell wrote the instrumental demo a while back and we’ve always loved it, so we decided to dig into it for this EP. We’re thrilled to work with Adam Cichocki, who really gave these songs the power we’ve been looking for.”
Listen to “Nightmare Nights” below.
TOUR DATES:
09/23 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange Basement
09/24 – Birmingham, UK @ The Flapper
09/25 – Nottingham, UK @ JT Soar
09/26 – Newcastle, UK @ The Lubber Friend
09/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug And Pint
09/28 – Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club
09/29 – Oxford, UK @ Port Mahon
09/30 – London, UK @ Sebright Arms
10/01 – Brighton, UK @ Hope And Ruin
Nightmare Nights EP will be out 10/5.