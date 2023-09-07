Philly melodic rippers Church Girls haven’t released an LP since 2021’s Still Blooms. Last year, they shared April’s “Telepathic Mind” and October’s “I Hate This House.” Today, Church Girls have announced a forthcoming EP, Nightmare Nights, coming in October. They’re also sharing a delightfully energetic, chanting title track, which is mixed by Adam Cichocki.

“‘Nightmare Nights’ is about feeling jerked around in a relationship, especially when you’re too young to stand up for yourself,” vocalist Mariel Beaumont says. “Our guitarist Mitchell wrote the instrumental demo a while back and we’ve always loved it, so we decided to dig into it for this EP. We’re thrilled to work with Adam Cichocki, who really gave these songs the power we’ve been looking for.”

Listen to “Nightmare Nights” below.

<a href="https://churchgirls.bandcamp.com/track/nightmare-nights">Nightmare Nights by Church Girls</a>

TOUR DATES:

09/23 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange Basement

09/24 – Birmingham, UK @ The Flapper

09/25 – Nottingham, UK @ JT Soar

09/26 – Newcastle, UK @ The Lubber Friend

09/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug And Pint

09/28 – Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

09/29 – Oxford, UK @ Port Mahon

09/30 – London, UK @ Sebright Arms

10/01 – Brighton, UK @ Hope And Ruin

Nightmare Nights EP will be out 10/5.