Philly indie-punk group Church Girls released their excellent third album Still Blooms last October, and soon they’re embarking on a spring tour across Europe and the UK. To promote the tour, Church Girls have shared a propulsive one-off single, “Telepathic Mind.”

“We all get depressed,” vocalist Mariel Beaumont says of “Telepathic Mind” in a press release. “I still comically buck against it: waking up early every morning and standing in direct sunlight for 20 minutes because a podcast told me that might help. During this particular bout, I knew I was driving my live-in partner a bit crazy with my silent brooding. I’ve heard telepathic communication doesn’t work so well, but I’m a slow learner.”

Listen below.

<a href="https://churchgirls.bandcamp.com/track/telepathic-mind">Telepathic Mind by Church Girls</a>

TOURDATES:

04/27 – Wiesbaden, Germany @ Kreativfabrik Wiesbaden e.V.

04/28 – Langenberg, Germany @ KulturGüterBahnhof

04/30 – München, Germany @ Munich Sessions Studio

05/02 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rotondes*

05/04 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Kunsthaus Nürnberg

05/05 – Biel, Switzerland @ Les Amis Biel

05/06 – Kreuzlingen, Switzerland @ Kulturzentrum Kreuzlingen Kult-X

05/07 – Stuttgart, Germany @ InDieWohnzimmer e.V.

05/08 – Offenbach Am Main, Germany @ Hafen 2

05/11 – Marburg, Germany @ Q – Café. Club. Kultur.

05/12 – Wetzlar, Germany @ Kulturzentrum Franzis

05/13 – Jena, Germany @ Rosenkeller e.V.

05/14 – Hanover, Germany @ Cafe Glocksee

05/15 – Altlandsberg, Germany @ Buchholz Saloon

05/18 – Hamburg, Germany @ Knust

05/19 – Norderstedt, Germany @ Music Star

05/20 – Einbeck, Germany @ Backpackers Inn

05/21 – Bamberg, Germany @ Live-Club

05/22 – Hamburg, Germany @ Deichdiele

05/24 – Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert

05/25 – Cardiff, UK @ Tiny Rebel Cardiff~

05/26 – Manchester, UK @ Night People

05/27 – Leeds, UK @ Wharf Chambers

05/28 – London, UK @ Signature Brew Haggerston &

* w/ Illuminati Hotties

~ w/ SBR

& w/ Otherhalf