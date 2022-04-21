Church Girls – “Telepathic Mind”
Philly indie-punk group Church Girls released their excellent third album Still Blooms last October, and soon they’re embarking on a spring tour across Europe and the UK. To promote the tour, Church Girls have shared a propulsive one-off single, “Telepathic Mind.”
“We all get depressed,” vocalist Mariel Beaumont says of “Telepathic Mind” in a press release. “I still comically buck against it: waking up early every morning and standing in direct sunlight for 20 minutes because a podcast told me that might help. During this particular bout, I knew I was driving my live-in partner a bit crazy with my silent brooding. I’ve heard telepathic communication doesn’t work so well, but I’m a slow learner.”
Listen below.
TOURDATES:
04/27 – Wiesbaden, Germany @ Kreativfabrik Wiesbaden e.V.
04/28 – Langenberg, Germany @ KulturGüterBahnhof
04/30 – München, Germany @ Munich Sessions Studio
05/02 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rotondes*
05/04 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Kunsthaus Nürnberg
05/05 – Biel, Switzerland @ Les Amis Biel
05/06 – Kreuzlingen, Switzerland @ Kulturzentrum Kreuzlingen Kult-X
05/07 – Stuttgart, Germany @ InDieWohnzimmer e.V.
05/08 – Offenbach Am Main, Germany @ Hafen 2
05/11 – Marburg, Germany @ Q – Café. Club. Kultur.
05/12 – Wetzlar, Germany @ Kulturzentrum Franzis
05/13 – Jena, Germany @ Rosenkeller e.V.
05/14 – Hanover, Germany @ Cafe Glocksee
05/15 – Altlandsberg, Germany @ Buchholz Saloon
05/18 – Hamburg, Germany @ Knust
05/19 – Norderstedt, Germany @ Music Star
05/20 – Einbeck, Germany @ Backpackers Inn
05/21 – Bamberg, Germany @ Live-Club
05/22 – Hamburg, Germany @ Deichdiele
05/24 – Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert
05/25 – Cardiff, UK @ Tiny Rebel Cardiff~
05/26 – Manchester, UK @ Night People
05/27 – Leeds, UK @ Wharf Chambers
05/28 – London, UK @ Signature Brew Haggerston &
* w/ Illuminati Hotties
~ w/ SBR
& w/ Otherhalf