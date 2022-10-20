It’s been about a year since Philly indie-punk powerhouse Church Girls released their third album Still Blooms. Since then, they’ve shared the emo ripper “Telepathic Mind” and toured across Europe last spring. Today, Church Girls are back with an equally great new song called “I Hate This House” — a shout-along anthem produced by John Pfiffner and mixed by Dave Schiffman (PUP, Prince Daddy).

“A friend came to stay with me seeking respite from a brutal divorce,” singer Mariel Beaumont says of “I Hate This House.” “We were days away from our recording session, needing lyrics for the instrumental demo we’d worked on as a band. The song is for him, but about the collapse of any relationship where you find yourselves endlessly repeating the same unhealthy patterns. Our producer John Pfiffner really helped shape the melodies for the song and we’re incredibly proud of how it turned out. I sent it to Dave Schiffman on a whim, who I’m a huge fan of, and was thrilled that he was down to mix it.”

Up next, Church Girls are headed back on tour, starting Oct. 26. Hear “I Hate This House” below.

TOUR DATES:

10/26 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

10/27 – Greenville, SC @ Velo Fellow

10/28 – Charleston, SC @ Tin Roof

10/29 – Gainesville, FL @ FEST*

10/30 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

10/31 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Bark

11/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Boggs Social & Supply

11/02 – Asheville, NC @ Static Age

11/03 – Richmond, VA @ Garden Grove

11/04 – Baltimore, MD @ The Crown

11/05 – Washington, DC @ Quarry House

* w/ Vecinos