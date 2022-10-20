Church Girls – “I Hate This House”
It’s been about a year since Philly indie-punk powerhouse Church Girls released their third album Still Blooms. Since then, they’ve shared the emo ripper “Telepathic Mind” and toured across Europe last spring. Today, Church Girls are back with an equally great new song called “I Hate This House” — a shout-along anthem produced by John Pfiffner and mixed by Dave Schiffman (PUP, Prince Daddy).
“A friend came to stay with me seeking respite from a brutal divorce,” singer Mariel Beaumont says of “I Hate This House.” “We were days away from our recording session, needing lyrics for the instrumental demo we’d worked on as a band. The song is for him, but about the collapse of any relationship where you find yourselves endlessly repeating the same unhealthy patterns. Our producer John Pfiffner really helped shape the melodies for the song and we’re incredibly proud of how it turned out. I sent it to Dave Schiffman on a whim, who I’m a huge fan of, and was thrilled that he was down to mix it.”
Up next, Church Girls are headed back on tour, starting Oct. 26. Hear “I Hate This House” below.
TOUR DATES:
10/26 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
10/27 – Greenville, SC @ Velo Fellow
10/28 – Charleston, SC @ Tin Roof
10/29 – Gainesville, FL @ FEST*
10/30 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub
10/31 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Bark
11/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Boggs Social & Supply
11/02 – Asheville, NC @ Static Age
11/03 – Richmond, VA @ Garden Grove
11/04 – Baltimore, MD @ The Crown
11/05 – Washington, DC @ Quarry House
* w/ Vecinos