In July, Big Thief shared the studio version of a recent live staple “Vampire Empire” — the band’s first new music since releasing last year’s double album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You. (They also debuted that one in March on The Late Show With Stepehn Colbert.) Now, Big Thief are sharing the recorded edition of another new live favorite — the sweetly sincere “Born For Loving You.” The B-side to “Vampire Empire” was recorded and produced by Dom Monks at Guissona, Spain’s Teatre de cal Eril Studio on a recent tour. Both songs — “Vampire Empire” and “Born For Loving You” — are set to be released on a single 7” vinyl on October 20.

Listen to “Born For Loving You” below.

“Vampire Empire”/”Born For Loving You” will be out on 7″ vinyl on 10/20 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.