Denzel Curry is taking us back right now. The young Florida rap legend released his searching, introspective album Melt My Eyez, See Your Future last year. Lately, though, he’s been building up to the release of 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT RELOADED, the sequel to his short and bruising 2020 EP 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT. His two recent singles, “Blood On My Nikez” and the ICECOLDBISHOP collab “Ice Cold Zel Freestyle,” are short, concussive blasts that recall Curry’s early Raider Klan days. The same is true of his latest track.

On Denzel Curry’s new track “Sked,” he sounds hungry and animated over a raw, lo-fi beat from Chicago producer Charlie Heat. (The title is Florida for “Scared.”) The track is less than two minutes long, at least the version that appears in the Omar Jones-directed video, and Denzel makes that brief runtime count. For whatever reason, there’s a longer version of the track on streaming services, and it features Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason. Denzel is really making that mosh-pit music these days, and it’s great to hear him sounding this fiery again. Check out both versions of “Sked” below.