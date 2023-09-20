A couple months back, Troye Sivan released the poppers anthem “Rush” as the lead single to his new album Something To Give Each Other, and our lovely readers voted it onto your list of the 2023 Song Of The Summer. Since then, its gotten a remix featuring PinkPantheress and Stray Kids’ Hyunjin.

Today, Sivan is back with Something To Give Each Other‘s second single, “Got Me Started,” which comes with some heavy new-pop pedigree. It was produced by Ian Kirkpatrick, one of the songwriters behind Dua Lipa’s “New Rules” and “Don’t Start Now,” and there’s additional writing credits from Leland, Tayla Parx and Kaelyn Behr. It samples “Shooting Stars,” a 2008 track by the Australian duo Bag Raiders.

“It was one of the first songs that we wrote for the album and it just stuck around,” Sivan said in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “[Bag Raiders] were like, ‘By the way, we’ve had hundreds of requests and we’ve never said, ‘Yeah, so don’t fuck this up.’ And I was like, ‘I promise you, I’m going to make a video. It’s going to be sick.’ Like, I really believe in this. And I also, I think it’s tacky when people sample something like out of term, you know what I mean? And I really, really, really didn’t want to do that. And I wouldn’t be doing this if I felt like that’s what I was doing.”

“It was something that came in the studio naturally,” Sivan continued. “I started seeing the sample laughing because I was like, there’s no way that they’re ever going to let me do this. So while we were in the studio, I texted my A&R from Australia. And obviously because we’re all Australians, it was like within 20 minutes he had reached them and I get this text with the stem in my phone. I’ll never forget the moment I like play and it just came out so clean completely like solo. And I was like, oh my God. And we put it in and it worked.”

Watch a video for “Got Me Started” below.

Something To Give Each Other is out 10/13 via Capitol / EMI Australia.