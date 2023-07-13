A few days back, pop treasure Troye Sivan started teasing a comeback on social media. “I didn’t mean to take 5 years to make this album – Bloom tour happened (lmk if you came), then i started working on it, then cockbig19 (COVID-19), then The Idol, always working on the album in all the moments between..and now here we are,” Sivan captioned on Instagram. “Enough excuses now. Enough saying ‘soon’, this is for YOU and it starts NOWWWW.”

Sivan’s new album is called Something To Give Each Other, and it’s coming out this fall. Since coming out with 2018’s Bloom, he’s released the 2020 EP In A Dream and singles like “Angel Baby,” “Trouble,” and “Wait.” Now, we get a brand-new single titled “Rush,” which comes with a video directed by Gordon von Steiner. Watch and listen below.

Something To Give Each Other is out 10/13 on Capitol.