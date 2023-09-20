Last year, the New York underground rap fixtures Wiki and MIKE teamed up with the Alchemist, the extremely busy producer, to release a short collaborative EP called One More. Since then, all of those guys have released their own music. On the original NFT version of Earl Sweatshirt and the Alchemist’s new album Voir Dire, MIKE was the only guest. (The streaming version, coming out next month, also has Vince Staples.) Now, Wiki, MIKE, and the Alchemist are back together on a full collaborative album that’s set to come out in just two days. Today, they’ve dropped the first single.

The new 10-song LP Faith Is A Rock was just announced last week, and it’s almost here already. If the trio’s new song is any indication, it could be something really special. “Mayors A Cop” makes obvious reference to New York mayor Eric Adams, and you can probably guess how Wiki and MIKE feel about that guy. On the song, the two of them go back and forth over a lovely, mournful Alchemist beat. Ryosuke Tanzawa directed the “Mayors A Cop” video, filming Wiki and MIKE in gorgeous New York golden-hour light. Below, check out the clip and the Faith Is A Rock tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Stargate”

02 “Thung Anthem”

03 “Mayors A Cop”

04 “Bledsoe”

05 “Pray For Him”

06 “Odd Ways”

07 “Scribble Jam”

08 “Be Realistic”

09 “Memory Loss”

10 “One More”

Faith Is A Rock is out 9/22 on ALC Records.