Here’s something weird! Young rap legend Earl Sweatshirt, who’s recently been playing star-studded shows to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his album Doris, has also been teasing the release of Voir Dire, his new album with longtime collaborator the Alchemist. Today, that album has arrived, but it’s not on the streaming services — at least, not yet. Instead, Voir Dire is only available on an NFT-backed streaming platform called Gala Music.

What is an NFT-backed streaming platform? I don’t know! Seems annoying! According to a press release, the album is “a digital collectible.” The supergroup Mount Westmore previously used the blockchain-based Gala Music to release music last year. The good news is that you can stream Voir Dire; you just have to sign up for a Gala Music account to hear it. I’m on my first listen right now, and it’s about what you’d expect. The tracks are short and hazy, but Earl sounds less expansive and more locked-in than he has on his thorny, layered recent releases.

Only one guest appears on Voir Dire, and it’s the recent Earl collaborator MIKE. He’s on “Sentry,” which appears to be the lead single from the LP. Earl and MIKE both appear in the “Sentry” video, which is the only track you can access without signing up for Gala Music. Voir Dire follows Earl’s 2022 album SICK! and the Alchemist’s recent Flying High EP, which featured Earl and billy woods on opening track “RIP Tracy.” This is Alchemist’s second collaborative album this year; the first was The Great Escape, with Larry June. Below, check out the “Sentry” video and the Voir Dire tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “100 High Street”

02 “Vin Skully”

03 “Sentry” (Feat. MIKE)

04 “All The Small Things”

05 “My Brother, The Wind”

06 “27 Braids”

07 “Mac Deuce”

08 “Sirius Blac”

09 “Geb”

10 “Deadzone”

11 “Free The Ruler”

You can stream Voir Dire here. Earl and the Alchemist are doing an event tonight in London.