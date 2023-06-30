Stream The Alchemist’s New Flying High EP Feat. Earl Sweatshirt, Boldy James, billy woods, & More

New Music June 30, 2023 12:04 AM By Chris DeVille

Flying High is an appropriate title for the new Alchemist EP. The veteran hip-hop producer has been on a roll in recent years, crafting acclaimed collaborative projects with a number of underground rap’s leading lights. Many of them appear on the new project. Guests on Flying High include Earl Sweatshirt, billy woods, Boldy James, Larry June, MIKE, Jay Worthy, T.F, and Sideshow. The four-song set also features vocals from the Alchemist himself, who’s been showing off his bars lately. Stream Flying High below.

