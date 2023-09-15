A couple of weeks ago, old collaborators Earl Sweatshirt and the Alchemist released Voir Dire, a collaborative album that people have been wanting to hear for a long time. But there was a twist: Voir Dire was only available on Gala Music, an NFT-backed streaming platform that seemed pretty strange and mysterious.

At least in my corner of the internet, this release strategy was not very popular. Pretty soon, you won’t need to give up your email info to blockchain types to hear Voir Dire. Next month, the album is coming to regular streaming services — nothing sketchy about those — and it’ll feature a couple of new tracks with Earl Sweatshirt’s old friend Vince Staples. One of those songs is up online right now.

Vince Staples and Earl Sweatshirt go way back. Back in 2010, Vince appeared on Earl Sweatshirt’s Earl mixtape, and he’s been popping up at Earl’s Doris anniversary shows recently. The streaming version of Voir Dire will feature three new tracks, and Vince is on two of them, “The Caliphate” and “Mancala.” A video for “The Caliphate,” is out now. The song sounds great, with Earl and Vince casually throwing intricately worded lines back and forth over a stumbling, atmosphere-rich Alchemist beat. In the black-and-white video, all three of them hang out in what appears to be a big greenhouse.

Earl Sweatshirt and the Alchemist have also announced a short tour with regular Earl collaborators MIKE and Black Noi$e. Below, check out the video for “The Caliphate,” the revised Voir Dire tracklist, and those tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “100 High Street ”

02 “Vin Skully”

03 “Sentry” (Feat. MIKE)

04 “Heat Check”

05 “Mancala” (Feat. Vince Staples)

06 “27 Braids”

07 “Mac Deuce”

08 “Sirius Blac”

09 “Dead Zone”

10 “The Caliphate” (Feat. Vince Staples)

11 “Free The Ruler”

TOUR DATES:

11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

11/07 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom *

11/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom *

11/14 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory *

11/15 – Houston, TX @ The Ballroom at Warehouse Live *

11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at the Masquerade *

11/20 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring *

11/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *

11/22 – New York City, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

11/24 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

11/27 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall *

* with MIKE & Black Noi$e

The new version of Voir Dire is out 10/6 on Tan Cressida/ALC/Warner Records.