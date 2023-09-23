Paul Simon Breaks Down His Hits And Praises Disturbed Cover In Howard Stern Debut

Paul Simon made his first-ever appearance on The Howard Stern Show for a wide-ranging interview, a few months after releasing his latest project Seven Psalms. He revisited the break-up of Simon & Garfunkel, talked about how he met his wife Edie Brickell at Saturday Night Live, explained Travis picking, and broke down how he made some of his classic songs, including “Cecilia” and “50 Ways To Leave Your Lover.”

He discussed the enduring nature of “The Sound Of Silence“: “Somehow that song has changed its meaning over the years. It’s different. That’s good luck for me that that happened, you know?” he said. “Most of what you wrote 30 or 40 years ago is dated — that song has something else.” And he praised Disturbed’s cover of the track, saying that he “liked it very much … it was accomplished very well,” and that he reached out to Disturbed’s David Draiman after it was released to tell him how much he liked it.

Simon also talked more about losing hearing in his left ear — “It was gradual, but then I had a procedure which was supposed to improve it but in fact took all the hearing away” — and how it inspired Seven Psalms.

Check out videos from the interview below.