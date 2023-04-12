Paul Simon Announces New Not-An-Album Seven Psalms

New Music April 12, 2023 9:20 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Paul Simon has announced a new project — not quite an album — called Seven Psalms. Arriving May 19, the seven-movement composition technically follows 2018’s In The Blue Light and is intended to be heard as one, continuous piece, according to a press release. It was also recorded entirely on acoustic instruments and features appearances from the British vocal ensemble VOCES8 and his wife and frequent collaborator Edie Brickell.

Taking inspiration from King David’s Psalms, Seven Psalms was produced by Simon and Kyle Crusham. Its album art is a close-up extract of “Two Owls” by landscape artist Thomas Moran.

Check out a trailer for Seven Psalms below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “The Lord”
02 “Love Is Like A Braid”
 03 “My Professional Opinion”
04 “Your Forgiveness”
 05 “Trail Of Volcanoes ”
06 “The Sacred Harp”
 07 “Wait”

Seven Psalms will be out 5/19 via Owl Records and Legacy Recordings.

