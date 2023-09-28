Steph Curry, arguably the greatest shooter in the history of the National Basketball Association, has been getting busy in the music world during the break between seasons — pretending to rap in a Tobe Nwigwe video, singing the “Misery Business bridge onstage with Paramore. Now, Curry is producing a documentary about one of the greatest rappers ever to come out of the Bay Area, Curry’s adapted home.

Billboard reports that Steph Curry is producing a new documentary about the life of Mac Dre, the larger-than-life Vallejo rapper who pioneered the subgenre known as hyphy. Mac Dre got his start in the late ’80s, spent a few years in prison for conspiracy to commit robbery, and founded the label Thizz Entertainment. Along the way, he also made a whole lot of great music that was almost cartoonishly energetic, twisting language up into new shapes and setting the stage for entire generations of Bay rappers. In 2004, Mac Dre was shot dead in Kansas City at the age of 34. His murder remains unsolved.

Steph Curry and Erick Peyton, the co-founder of his media company Unanimous Media, are working with Mac Dre’s mother Wanda Salvatto to produce an as-yet-untitled documentary about Mac Dre’s life and legacy. Salvatto tells Billboard, “I look forward to sharing how from Andre’s dreams of rapping emerged a blueprint that not only inspired a generation but also became a guide to conquering obstacles and fulfilling their entrepreneurial dreams.”

In a statement to Billboard, Steph Curry and Erick Peyton say, “Mac Dre is a cultural icon who made a tremendous impact on the Bay Area and beyond through his music and pioneering creativity. We’re honored to work with Mac Dre’s incredible mother, Wanda, to tell her son’s life story with respect and dignity for fans, the Bay Area community, and music lovers alike.”