For the past year, Chromeo have been dropping stray tracks — “Words With You,” “Replacements,” “(I Don’t Need A) New Girl” — and today they’ve announced a new album, Adult Contemporary, which all those songs will be on. When it comes out in early 2024, it’ll be the funky Canadian duo’s first proper full-length in nearly six years. Today, they’re sharing a new single, “Personal Effects.”

“This is the last song we added on the album,” says Dave Macklovitch, aka Dave 1. “I was on a flight and the pilot said, ‘please don’t forget your personal effects’ and I was like, ‘wait how come this isn’t a Chromeo song title?!’ We felt like we needed a little breezy funk…something warm and fuzzy to bop to.”

“You notice that long instrumental bit at the end?” he continued. “That’s definitely a motif on the album: extended sections where we let the music ride out. Adult Contemporary is a meditation on modern, mature relationships, which means: if we gotta sing about curling irons, so be it.”

Watch a Spencer Ford-directed video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “(I Don’t Need A) New Girl)

02 “Got It Good”

03 “Lost And Found”

04 “BTS”

05 “Replacements” (Feat. La Roux)

06 “Lonesome Nights”

07 “Personal Effects”

08 “She Knows It (Personal Effects Pt. 2)”

09 “Ballad Of The Insomniacs”

10 “CODA”

11 “Words With You”

12 “A Cut Above”

13 “Friendsnlovers”

14 “Two Of Us (Friendsnlovers Pt. 2)”

Adult Contemporary is out 2/24. Pre-order it here.