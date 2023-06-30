Last we heard from electro-funk standouts Chromeo, Dave 1 and P-Thugg released 2021’s Date Night: Chromeo Live!, which featured tracks from a 2019 North America concert tour where Chromeo had performed live with a full band for the first time. More recently, Chromeo performed at Coachella in April and announced the Funk Yourself Tour for this fall. Anyway, it seems they’ve also been at work in the studio; last week, the pair posted a TikTok containing a new song called “(I Don’t Need A) New Girl” along with the question, “Do we drop??” Around the same time, they shared artwork with the caption, “Stayed up all night, did the artwork. Single comes out a week from today. Pre-save now, link in bio. You ask, we deliver. Party time!” It is indeed party time — “(I Don’t Need A) New Girl” is out now.

Listen to “(I Don’t Need A) New Girl” below.