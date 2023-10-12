Tirzah Cancels North American Tour Due To Pneumonia

News October 12, 2023 By James Rettig

Last month, Tirzah released a new album, trip9love…?, and she was set to kick off some rare North American tour dates tonight in Los Angeles, with additional shows around the country to follow over the next week or so in Vancouver, Seattle, Chicago, Miami, and Queens. But today on Instagram, Tirzah announced that she has to cancel the shows after coming down with pneumonia.

“i am so sorry to say a persistent cough has now developed into pneumonia so i’m unable to travel right now,” she wrote. “it’s with a heavy heart that i have to cancel my october headline shows and iii points in miami. thanks for understanding and sorry again. i will be back soon x”

