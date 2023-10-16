Jeff Tweedy – “Filled With Wonder Once Again” (Bill Fay Cover)

Jeff Tweedy – “Filled With Wonder Once Again” (Bill Fay Cover)

New Music October 16, 2023 10:31 AM By James Rettig

Last year, Dead Oceans reissued Bill Fay’s archival demos collection Still Some Light, and it was accompanied by a string of covers from Mary Lattimore, Julia Jacklin, Steve Gunn, and Kevin Morby. This year marks Fay’s 80th birthday, and constant admirer Jeff Tweedy has released a cover of “Filled With Wonder Once Again,” from the English singer-songwriter’s 2020 album Countless Branches.

Tweedy has a long history with Fay, and his resurgence and return to recording new music are, in part, due to Wilco adopting “Be Not So Fearful” and incorporating it into their sets starting in 2002. Over the years, Fay has joined Wilco on stage and he recorded a cover of “Jesus Etc.” that was included on his 2012 album Life Is People.

Listen to Tweedy’s take on “Filled With Wonder Once Again” below.

