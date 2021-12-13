Kevin Morby – “I Hear You Calling” (Bill Fay Cover)

New Music December 13, 2021 10:10 AM By Chris DeVille

Kevin Morby – “I Hear You Calling” (Bill Fay Cover)

New Music December 13, 2021 10:10 AM By Chris DeVille

Dead Oceans launched its Bill Fay tribute 7″ series in November with a cover of “Dust Filled Room” by Steve Gunn. Today the series continues with Kevin Morby’s spin on “I Hear You Calling” from the cult-beloved folk musician’s 1971 album Time Of The Last Persecution. Morby shared this statement:

Bill Fay exists as a secret handshake amongst us musicians. Those of us familiar with his body of work are obsessed with it. When I first heard him, years ago, I felt as if I was rediscovering something I had lost and had long been looking for. It’s an honour to be able to cover one of my favourite songs of his.

The Gunn and Morby 7″s are being released in January along with the first installment of Still Some Light, a two-part release built from Fay’s ’70s album demos and 2009 home recordings. Hear Morby’s “I Hear You Calling” cover below.

The singles and Still Some Light Part 1 are out 1/14 on Dead Oceans.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “The Promise Of A New Day”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Color Me Badd’s “I Adore Mi Amor”

    5 hours ago

    The 10 Best Metal Albums Of 2021

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2021

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest