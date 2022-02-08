Julia Jacklin – “Just To Be A Part” (Bill Fay Cover)
Last month, Dead Oceans reissued the first half of Bill Fay’s archival demos collection Still Some Light, and the reissue came along with news that the label would also be putting out a 7″ series featuring contemporary musicians covering the veteran UK folk musician. We’ve heard Steve Gunn and Kevin Morby offer up their own takes on Fay’s music, and today Julia Jacklin has thrown her hat into the ring. The Australian artist has covered “Just To Be A Part,” which is on Still Some Light. Check it out below.