Harp – “A Fountain”

New Music October 18, 2023 2:22 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, Harp — the project of former Midlake frontman Tim Smith and his wife Kathi Zung — announced their debut album Albion and shared the single “I Am The Seed.” Today, they’re sharing the serene song “A Fountain.” “‘A Fountain’ is a song about the pain of being crippled by unrequited love,” Smith said in a statement. “But then the relief of finding true and better love with someone else. A far greater outcome. Listen to “A Fountain” below.

Albion is out 12/1 via Bella Union.

