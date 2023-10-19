So much of North Carolina indie rockers Wednesday’s appeal is their vivid imagery of the South: open fields, billboards on the sides of roads, a burned down Dairy Queen. The sweat-slicked, buggy aura of the summer blazes through their songs, especially on the visceral Rat Saw God, our favorite album of the year’s first half. All that gritty magic is captured to a magnified extent in their new documentary, Rat Bastards Of Haw Creek.

The film, directed by their friend Zach Romeo, is an intimate look into the band’s life in the Asheville mountains as well as on stages in front of rowdy crowds. “I wanted to come back and say hi and bring a camera along with me,” Romeo explains at one point, “because I think there’s something really special about living and creating down here in the South.”

Watch the documentary below.