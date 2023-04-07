HARTZMAN: Owen Ashworth — who runs Orindal, the label we were on before — had that book at his house on a shelf, and me and him were passing book recommendations to each other back and forth. First off, the cover of this book feels like how I remember my childhood — rusty, grimy… I don’t know how to describe it, but I was immediately drawn to the cover. I don’t know if it’s completely autobiographical or what, but it’s about a childhood that’s out of the gaze of the big city, and what you do to pass the time with drugs and your friends in a small town. I identified with it so much. The goofy way she writes carries over to her comics, too. It’s the same thing that Loudon does with his music — this sad goofiness.

I think I could tell that her way of creativity might be similar to mine, where she’s expressing herself very quickly and vomiting out imperfect stuff and using the fact that it is imperfect to further illustrate the feeling. There’s something about it that I’m just really drawn to — the overall crustiness. When I think of nostalgia in general, it’s not sparkly and clean — it’s a crusty nostalgia. And cruddy, the title, is probably the best illustration of that. Nostalgia isn’t always this thing that is beautiful in hindsight. You can still be nostalgic for a painful time, just because you were feeling a lot.

Greensboro, NC

HARTZMAN: I really wanted to tell a bunch of Greensboro stories with this record. Being raised in North Carolina is one thing, but even talking to fellow North Carolinians, it feels like the upbringing I had — especially in my middle and high school years — was really wild and specific. There was a huge house-party culture from the time that I was in middle school that was really unsupervised — in rich kids’ basements, a ton of alcohol I don’t even know where from. There was a lot of experimentation with drugs, and stupid drugs, like doing a whole bottle of Benadryl between three people thinking it’ll make you trip.

There’s also this really weird Southern family drama that was tied into that. There’s this sausage empire in Greensboro, Neese’s Sausage, and their whole family had insane drama happening all of the time, and you’d see them around. There was a string of rich-kid teen suicide in my high school as well. All of this was really dark and party-centric. It’s a really wild mix of things that I’ve tried so many times to talk about, and I think that this is the closest I’ve come with the music. Greensboro has this crazy culture of people trying to not be bored.

I wanted to talk about “Quarry” specifically because that song feels like it’s made up of the kinds of anecdotes that end up circulating around a small town.

HARTZMAN: The first two verses of “Quarry” are references to Cruddy: characters from Cruddy, using it as a baseline to set the tone. And the last two verses harken back to my actual life and family stories. So the brothers that are mentioned in the song are characters from Cruddy.

Then, in the third verse, that’s the one about my dad. When he was a kid, he burnt down a big field with a model rocket. And his brother, my uncle — my dad’s side of the family is Jewish, and there was a church down the street and he got that church’s preacher’s daughter pregnant when they were in high school. He sat us down at dinner recently — he apparently blacked all of that experience out because it was really traumatic, and he apparently forgot he just had a kid somewhere — and he told us he had a kid that he found through a genetic service, one of those 23 And Me things, and my dad was like, “Yeah, we know, I was there for that.” I thought that was a really interesting family story that I wanted to tell.

And then the last verse is about Amanda, who lives across the street from us and whose house I’m actually looking at right now from my front porch. I’ve mentioned her before in songs, but she has … I’m kind of watching her fuck up life from afar. She’ll sit out on her front porch, and I know that she was pregnant recently, but she just drinks constantly and her and her boyfriend are always fighting and it’s really odd. You can hear everything like it’s right next to you because the valley is really reverberant, we live in a tunnel basically on a road between two stretches of mountains, and you can hear everything happening over there.

What leads you to want to immortalize these real-life stories in song? Because they change change between telling someone over dinner versus putting it to music and having people listen to it.

HARTZMAN: I think in the same way that I want to thank the songwriters that I’m inspired by in the lyrics, I also want to share what I’m doing with my family somehow. I think that’s why I wanted them in the “Chosen To Deserve” video because it’s about them. This thing that is happening to my music right now is the first time that my family has been publicly recognized for something — it feels interesting and cool and I want to have them participate in it. The way I see it … I have one male cousin who will technically be carrying on the Hartzman name, but I also want to do that through my music, log my family down in a book somewhere.

Mary Karr – The Liars’ Club