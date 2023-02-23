In April, Asheville Band To Watch Wednesday are set to release a new LP, Rat Saw God, which happens to be one of our most anticipated albums of 2023. Wednesday have already released singles “Bull Believer” and “Chosen To Deserve,” and now they’re back with “Bath County,” which is accompanied by a video.

“This is a song I wrote on a porch in Bath County, Virginia when me and [lead guitarist] Jake [Lenderman] were visiting Jake’s moms hometown,” says Karly Hartzman, who also directed the song’s video. “It includes some imagery I saw on that trip as well as a description of a guy we saw overdosed in a parking lot early one morning on our way to Dollywood.”

Hartzman adds: “The video I made myself is an homage to PJ Harvey’s video for ‘Man-Size.’ I’ve never seen someone emit as much confidence as she does in that video. I wanted to pretend for a minute I possessed that attitude but it was harder than it looks! Endless respect for Peej.”

Listen and watch below.

TOUR DATES:

03/31 – Athens, GA @ Ohio University (Lobster Fest)

04/01 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club ^

04/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

04/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

04/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

04/30 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

05/01 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

05/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister *

05/04 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *

05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom !

05/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent *

05/08 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

05/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret *

05/10 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

05/11 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge *

05/12-14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/13 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder *~

05/15 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *

05/17 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar *

05/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

05/19 – Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock N Roll Chicken Shack *

05/20 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers *

05/21 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East *

05/27 – Berlin, DE @ Schokoladen

05/28 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

05/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs

05/31 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

06/01 – Paris, FR @ L’International

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/05 – Manchester, UK @ YES Basement

06/06 – London, UK @ The Lexington

06/07 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

06/09 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound

06/10 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/11 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera In The City

06/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre #

06/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

06/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer @#

06/18 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat #

06/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg #

06/21 – Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair #

06/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #

06/23 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern #

06/24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme %

06/26 – Chicago, IL @ Metro #$

06/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club #

06/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club #

06/30 – Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups #

07/01 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

^ w/ Drive-by Truckers

* w/ Cryogeyser

! w/ Toner

# w/ Tenci

% w/ Advance Base

@ w/ All Dogs

~ w/ Mannequin Pussy

$ w/ Squirrel Flower

Rat Saw God is out 4/7 via Dead Oceans.