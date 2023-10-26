bar italia – “worlds greatest emoter”

Steve Gullick

New Music October 26, 2023 11:04 AM By Tom Breihan

bar italia – “worlds greatest emoter”

Steve Gullick

New Music October 26, 2023 11:04 AM By Tom Breihan

Earlier this year, the idiosyncratic London indie rock trio bar italia made a name for themselves with their debut album Tracey Denim. They haven’t wasted any time in following that LP up. Next week, bar italia will release The Twits, their second full-length of 2023. We’ve already posted the early singles “my little tony” and “Jelsy.” Today, we get one more.

The new song “worlds greatest emoter” is a scuzzy, propulsive bop. The beat has a nice little hip-shaking push-pull working for it, and the different bar italia members trade of craggy, elegantly bored lead vocals. The end result sounds a little like what might’ve happened if Sonic Youth had tried to go in a Madchester direction after they released Goo. Good song! In the video, the bar italia members dress up like old-timey street urchins and wander the countryside. Check it out below.

The Twits is out 11/3 on Matador.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lil Yachty’s Vancouver Show Cut Short After He Encourages Crowd To Fill Up The Pit

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem” (Feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock)

4 days ago 0

Jay-Z Weighs In On “Dinner With Jay-Z Or $500K” Meme

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest