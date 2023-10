In May, London-based group bar italia released their staggering album Tracey Denim, their debut on Matador. Last month, they already announced another LP for this year called The Twits and unveiled the lead single “my little tony.” Today, they’ve shared “Jelsy.”

Unlike the riled-up “my little tony,” “Jelsy” is mellow, almost dreary. It’s a lovesick ballad, serving as the penultimate track of the dynamic record. Listen to the song below.

The Twits is out 11/3 on Matador.