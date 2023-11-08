Peggy Gou has teamed up with none other than Lenny Kravitz for a new single, “I Believe In Love Again,” which is out now. Kravitz is in the midst of his own album campaign, which kicked off last month with lead single “TK421.” “I Believe In Love Again” will appear on Peggy Gou’s forthcoming debut full-length, due out next year.

“The 90s have had such a huge influence on my music.” Gou said in a statement, “People know about my love of the dance/house/rave scene from that time but I’ve always been a big R&B fan, and also a huge fan of Lenny.”

“I listened endlessly to his 1998 album 5 – my personal favourite – but his whole discography is great, totally timeless,” she continued. “He came into the studio and transformed the guide vocal into magic, writing new lyrics and creating that incredible guitar riff. ‘I Believe In Love Again’ is a strong message of positivity and hope, and we hope everyone feels that when they hear the song.”

Earlier this year, Peggy Gou released a new single, “(It Goes Like) Nanana,” her first for XL Recordings.

Listen to “I Believe In Love Again” below.

“I Believe In Love Again” is out now via XL Recordings.