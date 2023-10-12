A few weeks ago, Lenny Kravitz joined TikTok on the first day of autumn and brought along his giant viral scarf. There was, of course, another reason Kravitz made an account on the social media platform: He has a new project on the way. Today, Kravitz has officially announced Blue Electric Light, a new double album that will be released on March 15.

And he’s sharing its lead single, “TK421,” which comes with a NSFW music video where Kravitz comes pretty close to baring it all, blocked only by his hand. He also wears some tight leather pants, which reminds one of a time when Kravitz did accidentally bare all. Watch and listen below.

Blue Electric Light is out 3/15 via Roxie Records/BMG.