Lenny Kravitz – “TK421”

New Music October 12, 2023 12:22 PM By James Rettig

Lenny Kravitz – “TK421”

New Music October 12, 2023 12:22 PM By James Rettig

A few weeks ago, Lenny Kravitz joined TikTok on the first day of autumn and brought along his giant viral scarf. There was, of course, another reason Kravitz made an account on the social media platform: He has a new project on the way. Today, Kravitz has officially announced Blue Electric Light, a new double album that will be released on March 15.

And he’s sharing its lead single, “TK421,” which comes with a NSFW music video where Kravitz comes pretty close to baring it all, blocked only by his hand. He also wears some tight leather pants, which reminds one of a time when Kravitz did accidentally bare all. Watch and listen below.

Blue Electric Light is out 3/15 via Roxie Records/BMG.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Steely Dan Replaced On Eagles Farewell Tour As Donald Fagen Hospitalized

2 days ago 0

Nu-Metal Fest Sick New World Announces 2024 Lineup

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest