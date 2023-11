Last year, TOPS keyboardist Marta Cikojevic released her debut album as Marci. Back in May, she shared a new single, “KITY,” and today she’s back with another new one, the breezy synth-pop song “Stop.” Cikojevic shares: “‘Stop’ is that incessant yet addictive thought that’s parked itself inside your head, will you let it take over?” Listen below.

“Stop” is out now via Arbutus.