Nate Kinsella, of the prolific and talented extended Kinsella clan, released his debut album under the name Birthmark back in 2007. A couple more full-lengths followed after that, but it’s been eight years since his most recent one, 2015’s How You Look When You’re Falling Down. But today Kinsella has announced a new full-length album called Birth Of Omni, which will be released early next year via Polyvinyl. Today, he’s sharing lead single “Rodney,” which features Shudder To Think’s Craig Wedren on backing vocals.

Kinsella said of the track’s origin: “I developed a pretty-deep crush on a male co-worker, which was a new thing for me. And this fun little song popped into my head. I’ve always felt straight-leaning but I’ve also noticed that the context and people matter a lot in how I feel, so I’ve come to accept my sexuality as dynamic in nature.”

Watch a video co-directed by Ben Wietmarschen and Kinsella below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Snowflake In My Palm (Not For Long)”

02 “Butterfly”

03 “Birthday (Product Of Our Lust)”

04 “Rodney”

05 “Baby Wocha Come On Home”

06 “Boyfriend”

07 “Green Skies”

08 “Red Meadow”

09 “I’m Awake”

10 “Pretty Flowers”

Birth Of Omni is out 1/19 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.