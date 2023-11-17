Stream Dolly Parton’s Star-Studded Rock Covers Album ROCKSTAR

Dolly Parton announced her rock album ROCKSTAR back in May, inspired by her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. She’s since released a bunch of singles from it, including a cover of “Let It Be” with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton, and Mick Fleetwood, as well as a rendition of “Wrecking Ball” with Miley Cyrus. Today, the LP is finally out.

ROCKSTAR has 30 tracks and a slew of guests, including Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Sting, Steve Perry, and many more. She recently defended the inclusion of Kid Rock by saying cancel culture is “terrible.” Stream ROCKSTAR below.

