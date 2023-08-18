Dolly Parton Covers “Let It Be” With Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton, & Mick Fleetwood

Vijat Mohindra

New Music August 18, 2023 12:00 AM By James Rettig

Dolly Parton Covers “Let It Be” With Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton, & Mick Fleetwood

Vijat Mohindra

New Music August 18, 2023 12:00 AM By James Rettig

This fall, Dolly Parton is releasing her rock album ROCKSTAR, which boasts an extremely stacked cast list that only a star of Parton’s caliber could round up. Case in point: Her cover of the Beatles’ “Let It Be,” which appears on the album, was recorded with the two surviving Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, plus Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood.

Previously, Parton has shared covers of Queen and Heart, and she introduced the album with one of its original rock songs, “World On Fire.”

Listen to Parton’s take on “Let It Be” below.

ROCKSTAR is out 11/17 via Butterfly Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Killers Apologize For Bringing Russian Fan Onstage In Georgia, Telling Crowd They’re All “Brothers”

3 days ago 0

Melle Mel Shares Statement On Eminem Drama: “Regrettably, My Response Fell Short In Its Execution”

6 days ago 0

Elmo & Abby Cadabby React To King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest