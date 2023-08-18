This fall, Dolly Parton is releasing her rock album ROCKSTAR, which boasts an extremely stacked cast list that only a star of Parton’s caliber could round up. Case in point: Her cover of the Beatles’ “Let It Be,” which appears on the album, was recorded with the two surviving Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, plus Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood.

Previously, Parton has shared covers of Queen and Heart, and she introduced the album with one of its original rock songs, “World On Fire.”

Listen to Parton’s take on “Let It Be” below.

ROCKSTAR is out 11/17 via Butterfly Records.