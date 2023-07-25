On November 17, Dolly Parton will release her rock-pivot project ROCKSTAR. Featuring 30 songs and 20 covers, ROCKSTAR includes collabs with Miley Cyrus, Sheryl Crow, Lizzo, Elton John, Chris Stapleton, Stevie Nicks, Sting, John Fogerty, and more. We’ve already heard lead single “World On Fire,” “Bygones” featuring Judas Priest’s Rob Halford and Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx, and a cover of Heart’s 1975 classic “Magic Man,” which she recorded with Heart’s own Ann Wilson. On Friday, Parton shared a cover of Queen’s “We Are the Champions,” which closes out with a short interpolation of “We Will Rock You.”

In other uplifting Dolly news, the singer told Greatest Hits Radio last week: “I would never retire. I’ll just hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song on stage someday, hopefully one I’ve written.”

Listen below.

ROCKSTAR is out 11/17 via Butterfly Records.