Stream Thy Slaughter’s New Tracks With Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, & Alaska Reid

The end of PC Music is nigh. At the end of the year, the storied London experimental pop label and crew will stop putting out new music. One of the label’s final planned releases is Soft Rock, the debut LP from Thy Slaughter. Thy Slaughter, the duo of producers A. G. Cook and EASYFUN, had only released one track before this year: “Bronze,” a compilation track that came out way back in 2017. But now Thy Slaughter’s full-length is here, and it features some famous friends.

In the run-up to Soft Rock, Thy Slaughter have released a bunch of tracks: “Sentence,” “If I Know,” “Lost Everything,” “Reign.” But that means we’re getting eight new tracks now, and some of them feature prominent PC Music allies. “Heavy,” for example, is a kind of deconstructed power-pop banger with supremely warped vocals from Charli XCX, while Caroline Polachek lends her soothingly virtuosic voice to “Immortal.”

Soft Rock feels like a community effort, with these voices coming in and out. Sometimes, the guest stars are reduced to vocal cameos, and the members of Thy Slaughter sing lead. The songs are wistful and catchy, even as they’re full of splintered, disorienting digital effects, and the album is very much worth hearing. Stream it below.

Soft Rock is out now on PC Music.