Thy Slaughter – “Sentence” & “If I Know”
Thy Slaughter, a collaborative project between A. G. Cook and EASYFUN, have released two new singles, “Sentence” and “If I Knew.” Prior to this, Thy Slaughter had only released one track, “Bronze,” back in 2014, which was included on the compilation PC Music: Volume 1 the following year. They have performed live a handful times over the years, and they’ll do so again at PC Music’s Halloween show in London next week. At the end of this year, PC Music will stop releasing new music. Check out “Sentence” and “If I Knew” below.